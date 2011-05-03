Met Gala 2011: Get Emma Stone’s Bold Look

Emma Stones impeccably stunning lip color easily tops my list of beauty favorites from last nights Met Gala. Draped in floral Lanvin, the 22-year-old was on-trend, nailing the fluorescent pink lip by offsetting the drama with an otherwise neutral makeup palette.

To get the striking pop of color, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used NARS Carthage Pure Matte Lipstick, one of the brands newest summer shades.

Celeb hairstylist Mara Roszak highlighted Emmas bold look with a delicately chic undone chignon. Roscak said she wanted to balance Emmas dress, which had a beautiful maturity to it, with hair that felt modern and soft.

To emulate the understated do, follow Roszaks simple steps. Begin by applying Krastase Mousse Volumactive evenly through towel-dried hair, as well as Krastase Spray Volumactive at the roots for an extra boost of volume. After choosing your part, rough-dry the hair to keep a natural loose wave. Pull hair back into a loose, low messy chignon and secure with pins. To keep the look playfully chic, let a few pieces fall around the face for a natural frame. Roszak finished the look with Krastase Double Force Hairspray.

Do you think Emma Stone had one of the top makeup looks of the night?