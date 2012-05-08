Met Ball Beauty 2012: Dark Lips And Pink Hair Ruled The Carpet

Each year, the Met Ball brings out the best in fashion and beauty. Last night was no exception, as we watched celebrities, models and fashion elite alike bring their A-game to the red carpet. Many wore Prada in honor of the Schiaparelli and Prada exhibit opening, (while some dared to go outside the box) and surprisingly a lot tried out a glossy black lip or even more risque, pink strands (as Schiaparelli was well-known for her love of pink). Photographers had a field day screaming (and most likely not realizing that everyone watching the Vogue livestream could hear them) such treasures as “Text somewhere else! Is that possible? Really, REALLY!” to keep everyone watching on the edge of their seats.

But, aside from that well-placed drama, we saw other beauty flair via Mary Kate Olsen’s bleach-blonde updo, Lana Del Rey’s black pout and Coco Rocha’s dip-dyed pink hair. Flip through the slideshow above for our favorites of the night and let us know yours in the comments below!