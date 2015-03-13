StyleCaster
All the Messy Prom Hair Inspiration You’ll Need for the Big Night

Kristen Bousquet
Prom season is finally upon us, and aside from finding the perfect dress, the most important part of being prepared for prom night is finding your perfect hairstyle. If a polished hairstyle isn’t your style, you don’t have to begrudgingly head out on the dance floor in a ballerina bun. There’s tons of messy prom hair options out there, most of which are easy to create and very on-trend.

These messier looks take a lot less effort and are great if you don’t want to dish out a hundred bucks to get your hair done professionally. These are some of the easiest looks to get at home. With a curling iron, a few hair ties, and some effort, you can achieve any of these messy prom hair looks in a pinch. Take a look at some of these looks found on Instagram that would be ideal for prom and get inspired.

Go for a hairstyle with a look of natural texture. Whether you add it in artificially with sea salt spray or just let your locks air-dry, it’s a soft, pretty look that takes barely any time at all

That's me right there

Embrace your curly ringlets with a gorgeous look like this on prom night!

Pull your hair to the side and braid only the bottom section of it for a deconstructed, romantic style.

Adding in a few curls here or there—or just at the ends—gives your hair just a tiny bit of that “done” feeling.

Still looking for that updo that’s not too black-tie? Try a relaxed knot that falls onto your neck.

This style actually might take longer than the others, but the key is really keeping it loose with maintained fly-aways.

A side ponytail instantly becomes prom-appropriate with a hair accessory.

Twist back the shorter layers of hair that fall around your face. You can even braid them back to create contrasting textures and shapes.

A single braid tied in the back can be altered to your messy prom hair liking.

Wrap a section of hair around the base of your fishtail, and then use your hands to loosen the braid up.

basically sleeping (now on the blog)

Add in some waves to a lob with bangs!

A wavy lob is also a style that will show off an extreme ombre.

