Learn How to Do This Messy Chignon All By Yourself

When it comes to beefing up your hairstyle arsenal, learning how to do a messy chignon is a must-have in our books. Whether you need to do your own hair for a big event, or just learned that you’re going to a fancy party and your hairstyle for the day isn’t quite up to par, this is one style that will certainly come in handy. Plus, if you’re headed off to prom or a formal and aren’t sure what to do with your hair, this simple yet chic style will perfectly fit the bill.

We teamed up with hairstylists from GLAMSQUAD, a new app that brings stylists to the comfort of your own home, and they taught us exactly how to get a messy chignon style in just a few steps. See the steps above on how to get the look, and below stylist Giovanni gives us tips for how you can get the messy chignon look yourself for your big night.

Step 1: Part your hair to one side, leaving any fringe out at the front.

Step 2: Curl your hair with a large barrel curling iron, wrapping sections away from your face. Remember to curl the fringe in front of your face as well, because those pieces will likely fall from the chignon (if you have shorter fringe).

Step 3: After you curl, twist your hair back to one side of the head and up into a bun, wrapping it around itself to create a low chignon.

Step 4: Pin it in place to secure.

Step 5: Dishevel a bit around the edges until everything is sitting just as you want it to – spray with hairspray to hold!

Credits:

GLAMSQUAD Stylists: Giovanni Vaccaro and Erin Taylor

Photographer: Kristen Bousquet

Model: Molly Carroll