30 Gorgeous Messy Buns You Only Wish You Could Pull Off

Messy buns are like the unicorns of the hair world: impossibly pretty, mesmerizing, and 100 percent mythical. OK, sure they exist, but have you ever actually seen a topknot in real life with your own two eyes? These perfectly imperfect buns seem to exist only in the space between your Instagram feed and Pinterest, bobbling precariously on the heads of girls who look effortlessly chill at all times.
And though we’ve fully (alright, almost) accepted the fact that we will never master such perfection on our own without growing a foot of hair or an extra arm, we will still gladly stare at photo after photo of the mysterious magic, just to appreciate its existence.
So we present to you some of the best messy topknots for major hair inspo—and maybe a little bit of envy, too.
A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.
View this post on Instagram
Oi gente!! sdds de postar aqui 😍😍 essa semana tá corridíssima, mas eu adoro kk 🙏🏽 vocês viram que fiz a micropigmentação da sobrancelha com efeito ombreé no @studiojualoia compartilhei no storie e olha que resultado incrível! Agora não preciso mais fazer preenchimento na hora da Make ♥️😄 a @jualoia tbm dá cursos, quem tiver interesse só chamar no insta dela ✨
View this post on Instagram
*werbung durch Markennennung Wunderschönen guten Morgen ☀️ gleich geht's endlich auf die Fibo kann es kaum erwarten ! 🙈 Foto: @lennart.bader For: @kaptenandson _________________________________ #shooting #fashion #style #mesh #allblackeverything #allblack #love #fun #loveit #cologne #girl #model #lastjob
View this post on Instagram
At the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair should be messy and your eyes sparkling✨🌹 Model: @samirene96 . . . . . . . . . . . . #phoenixphotographer#downtown#azheat#messybun#asu#art#adventure#discovery#latina#model#nomakeup#scottsdale#vsco#vscocam#photography#fashionblogs#jewlery#arizona#lifestyle#indie#boho#beauty