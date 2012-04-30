Messy Buns: Our 10 Favorite Pinterest Picks

The messy bun is a cool and casual spring hair look and is the ultimate lazy girl hair style. Any fashion or beauty lover will tell you that the messy bun looks effortlessly cool and has been popping up on the catwalk and sidewalks all over the last couple of years. So to get some inspiration on some different ways to wear this laid-back look, we turned to Pinterest. Just call Pinterest our muse, because we found some great takes on this classic, casual style that incorporates accessories, braids and more!

