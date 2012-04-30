StyleCaster
Messy Buns: Our 10 Favorite Pinterest Picks

Emma Sayles
by
The messy bun is a cool and casual spring hair look and is the ultimate lazy girl hair style. Any fashion or beauty lover will tell you that the messy bun looks effortlessly cool and has been popping up on the catwalk and sidewalks all over the last couple of years. So to get some inspiration on some different ways to wear this laid-back look, we turned to Pinterest. Just call Pinterest our muse, because we found some great takes on this classic, casual style that incorporates accessories, braids and more!

What’s your favorite way to wear a messy bun? Tell us in the comment section below!

The ultimate messy bun, untucked bangs, flyaways and all.

(pinterest.com/e_m/)

The go-to messy bun, not too many flyaways give you a still polished look.

(pinterest.com/theghostfactory/)

A combo of messy bun and the French twist: Amazing!

(pinterest.com/jess_wilcox/)

Looking to dress up your bun? Add a pretty floral scarf for spring.

(pinterest.com/kittyhart/)

Adding braids to your hair is a major trend right now. Make your messy bun, a messy braided bun.

(pinterest.com/rowan2340/)

To add a little element of surprise to your messy bun, wind it up with a braid on the base of your head.

(pinterest.com/hellfiremeyer/)

To glam up the usual messy bun, tuck it to the side with side swept bangs.

(pinterest.com/shammyshamsham/)

Another way to incorporate braids is to wind them into your hair on both sides then tie together at the base of the head into a messy bun.

(pinterest.com/emohara48/)

More braids! If you want to get your hair completely out of your face, braid back your bangs and finish with your bun.

(pinterest.com/ilikeruffles/)

To keep your messy bun looking fresh and stylish, try a headband (or two!)

(pinterest.com/lakisha4/)

