20 Messy-Bun Hairstyles for Lazy Days

20 Messy-Bun Hairstyles for Lazy Days

Messy-Bun Hairstyles
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment.

Throughout middle school—before I discovered the wonder that is the straightener—my hair stayed in a perpetual state of nope. I woke up 10 minutes before I had to leave the house, threw my hair up on top of my head into what my friends affectionately called a “schlopp” and picked out a matching Juicy Couture tracksuit because I was the worst. And even though I’ve come a long way since 2004—even occasionally going so far as to actually blow-dry sometimes—I’m still just as lazy most days.

Thank goodness the messy bun is a thing now.

There’s a time and place for sleek hair, but if you’re going for IDGAF—and really, who isn’t this time of year?—an unfussy knot is the way to go. Don’t confuse unfussy with sloppy, though: Think Gigi Hadid on a Starbucks run.

“It breaks the rules, but in a flirty way,” says Matt Fugate, a stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda salon in New York City who works with celebs such as Karlie Kloss and Bebe Rexha. “A perfect bun can look stoic, but messy buns have a carefreeness to them that can toughen a look.”

To nail the style with minimal effort, rake some texturizing spray throughout your hair—Serge Normant Dream Big Dry Texturizer ($25 at Serge Normant) and Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray ($26 at Ouai) are two favorites. Finish your ends with an oil—Fugate recommends Kérastase Elixir Utime Bi-Phase Oil Spray ($50 at Kérastase)—and throw it up, letting some pieces fall as they may. Bonus points if you can slide in a modern hair accessory, such as the Jen Atkin x Chloe and Isabel metal hair combs or circle clips.

Ahead, 20 messy-bun hairstyles for when you can’t be bothered to break out the heat tools—so, like, now until September.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2016.

1 of 21
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Pin it!
20 Messy-Bun Hairstyles for Lazy Days | @stylecaster

Photo: Instagram/hairbyjessicaybarra.
Photo: Instagram/modeandjoy.
Photo: Instagram/jessykrefft.
Photo: Instagram/thesoulstuff.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Rose Byrne
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Photo: Instagram/@brittsully.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Shailene Woodley
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Via A Beautiful Mess

Photo: A Beautiful Mess.

STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Red Carpet-Ready
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Low Messy Bun
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Jennifer Behr

Photo: Jennifer Behr.

STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Gwen Stefani
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | via A Beautiful Mess

Photo: A Beautiful Mess.

STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | via Twist Me Pretty

Photo: Twist Me Pretty.

STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | via Brit+Co

Photo: Brit+Co.

STYLECASTER | Messy-Bun Hairstyles | via Lulus

Photo: Lulus.

