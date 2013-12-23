StyleCaster
24 Messy Braids from Pinterest to Inspire Your Look

Shannon Farrell
by
Formal or casual, rain or shine, freshly washed hair or second-day, you simply can’t go wrong with a messy braid. Check out these 24 messy braid hairstyles to consider for your next look!

24 messy braid hairstyles | @stylecaster

Keep your hair out of your face with two Dutch braids folded into a messy bun at the nape of the neck. Tip: To create a Dutch braid, loop sections under the middle, not over, when braiding.

Pinned by Andi Sawl

Photo: Pinned by Andi Sawl

This messy braid from the Rag & Bone runway is so simple, anyone can recreate it.

Photo: Pinned by Vashti Southern via highonflowers.tumbler.com

Dress up a messy side braid with a bold smoky eye.

Photo: Pinned by Veronika via weheartit.com

Try this easy braided updo: French braid along your hairline and then twist the ends of your hair into a loose chignon at the nape of your neck.

Photo: Pinned by Allied Beauty Association via favim.com

To create this braid, prep hair with a texturizing spray. Loosely French braid the hair, pulling out random pieces to create a lived-in look.

Photo: Pinned by Jen Garry via youbeauty.com

For an angelic look, create a French braid along the hairline on both sides, and secure the braids together in the back.

Photo: Pinned by 81 Poppies via thefashionablenavigator.tumblr.com

French braid hair in the back, and then pin the ends under for a chic, makeshift updo.

Photo: Pinned by Dana DeSilvio

For maximum volume, apply root lifting spray generously and tease 2-inch sections of hair. Finish with a loose fishtail braid.

Photo: Pinned by Jessie Pursell

The key to pulling off a Heidi braid? Keep it messy and always leave loose strands in front to frame the face.

Photo: Pinned by Annie Dwyer via treasuresandtravelsblog.com

A messy side braid looks cute at the beach — or anywhere, really.

Photo: Pinned by Georgia Collins via longhairstyleshowto.com

Check out this must-try this boho pairing — a braided halo and soft waves.

Photo: Pinned by April Taclay via weheartit.com

Pull the front pieces out of a simple braid to frame the face.

Photo: Pinned by Elizabeth T-D via glamour-glitter-gold.tumblr.com

Give your Heidi braid an upgrade with bold brows and a bright pink lip.

Photo: Pinned by Arrojo Cosmetology via hairbrained.me

Supersize your bun with little braids along the twists and twirls.

Photo: Pinned by Audrey Ballard

Add structure to bedhead hair by adding a tight French braid in the back.

Photo: Pinned by MIISHKA

Skip the elastic and instead secure your braid with hidden bobby pins twisted throughout the ends.

Photo: Pinned by Nicole C via littleplastichorses.com

Play with different texture — sleek on top and rough on the ends.

Photo: Pinned by T Waldo via Janet Saucedo @Studio Blue

Go simple with a long plait at the nape of the neck.

Photo: Pinned by Elaine Quinones via indulgy.com

Add femininity to a motorcycle jacket with a loose ombré braid.

Photo: Pinned by Vaia Birrell

Tame thick, curly hair with a loose fishtail.

Photo: Pinned by Blackfashionstore.com | Loves

Two braids in one: Fishtail braid a small piece near your center part and then combine it with a thick braid for added texture.

Photo: Pinned by Kendra Wong

To keep long bangs out of your face, braid them loosely and pin at the back of your head.

Photo: Pinned by Paulina Zhindon

Give a fishtail braid a romantic feel by leaving the hair around the face loose and voluminous.

Photo: Pinned by Savannah P via whatchickstalkabout.blogspot.ca

We call this the mohawk braid. Start with texturizing spray and then fold hair tightly into a Dutch braid. Flyaways welcome.

Photo: Pinned by Angela Nguyen via French Connection

