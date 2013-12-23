24 Messy Braids from Pinterest to Inspire Your Look

Formal or casual, rain or shine, freshly washed hair or second-day, you simply can’t go wrong with a messy braid. Check out these 24 messy braid hairstyles to consider for your next look!
24 messy braid hairstyles | @stylecaster
Pinned by Andi Sawl
Pinned by Vashti Southern via highonflowers.tumbler.com
Pinned by Veronika via weheartit.com
Try this easy braided updo: French braid along your hairline and then twist the ends of your hair into a loose chignon at the nape of your neck.
Pinned by Allied Beauty Association via favim.com
Pinned by Jen Garry via youbeauty.com
For an angelic look, create a French braid along the hairline on both sides, and secure the braids together in the back.
Pinned by 81 Poppies via thefashionablenavigator.tumblr.com
Pinned by Dana DeSilvio
Pinned by Jessie Pursell
Pinned by Annie Dwyer via treasuresandtravelsblog.com
Pinned by Georgia Collins via longhairstyleshowto.com
Pinned by April Taclay via weheartit.com
Pinned by Elizabeth T-D via glamour-glitter-gold.tumblr.com
Pinned by Arrojo Cosmetology via hairbrained.me
Pinned by Audrey Ballard
Skip the elastic and instead secure your braid with hidden bobby pins twisted throughout the ends.
Pinned by Nicole C via littleplastichorses.com
Pinned by T Waldo via Janet Saucedo @Studio Blue
Pinned by Elaine Quinones via indulgy.com
Pinned by Vaia Birrell
Pinned by Blackfashionstore.com | Loves
Pinned by Kendra Wong
Pinned by Paulina Zhindon
Pinned by Savannah P via whatchickstalkabout.blogspot.ca
We call this the mohawk braid. Start with texturizing spray and then fold hair tightly into a Dutch braid. Flyaways welcome.
Pinned by Angela Nguyen via French Connection