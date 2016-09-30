Here’s Exactly How to Create a Mermaid Braid

There’s no denying we all love a good braid. And because a simple three-strand braid was obviously never going to be the braid of choice for the rest of ever, people have continued to pile more braids on top of more braids until they created what shall now be known as the mermaid braid. Not totally sure why, but probably something to do with the fact that they look like the braids you’d probably find on shipwrecked mermaids: thick, intricate, and tightly webbed and twined. But we promise they’re not as crazy difficult to create as they appear.

So if you’re ready to bring out your inner mermaid, or just make a thick-ass braid, check out one of these seven amazing YouTube mermaid braid tutorials and try your hand at creating one on yourself at home.

1. The (Easy) Mermaid Fishtail Braid





Combine the essence of the mermaid braid with the classic fishtail for a one-of-a-kind braid.

2. A Spinal Mermaid Braid



It sounds weird and creepy, but this thick braid just uses three super intricate-looking braids wrapped up into one.

3. Mermaid Tail Braid



Prepare to be amazed with this weirdly amazing braid that was inspired by an actual mermaid tail (in case you couldn’t figure that one out). Watch carefully; this one’s a bit tricky.

4. Thrice-Braided Mermaid Tail





Like all of these braids, this one is similar…but with a tiny twist. It’s softer and a bit more textured, so it can work on layered hair, too.

5. Fishtail Illusion Braid





Looking to spice up that mermaid braid? Try it with fishtail braids instead of regular three-strand braids.