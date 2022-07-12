The Hair Tool Hailey Bieber & Khloe Kardashian Use For Natural, Beachy Waves Is 30% Off For Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not a huge fan of doing things with my hair because hot tools can oftentimes take up too much time and have confusing controls and instructions. Why are there so many buttons and which settings should I choose? How do I even use this thing? These are all questions that run through my head when I’m staring blankly at a hair tool that looks more like a calculus equation than something to style my hair with. If you’ve been there and done that, then Mermade Hair’s PRO Waver is about to become your new best friend.

The PRO Waver creates natural-looking texture on the hair 50 percent faster than others of its kind, according to the brand. That’s a pretty tall claim, but considering its features and capabilities, it totally makes sense. The hot tool has three extra-large ionic ceramic barrels to prevent damage and create the biggest, bounciest waves you’ve ever laid eyes on.

And, luck is on your side, because you can shop it for a whopping 30 percent off during Prime Day. The device will typically ring you up for $74, but this deal brings its price down to just $52. You can only gain access to Prime Day deals if you’re an Amazon Prime member, so be sure to sign up for a subscription if you haven’t already.

It’s no wonder why celebs like Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian have shown their love for this tool. Hailey is known for her effortless waves, and her hair stylist once used the PRO Waver to achieve them. Khloe took things a step further and posted a tutorial where she used the tool to create beachy S-waves. After checking out both of their finished results, you’d think they sat in a hair salon chair for hours on end, when in reality, they simply put the PRO Waver to work.

Even Amazon reviewers are total fans: “I would say this works miraculously!” raved one five-star shopper. “This works like magic and works like flash! I enjoy the multiple heat settings and the auto shut-off! [The] barrels create a perfect beach look!”

Get ready to look like a beach goddess thanks to Mermade Hair’s PRO Waver. You won’t believe how fast it transforms your hair into big, shiny, bouncy waves that look like they came straight from a professional’s hands.

There’s more to the waver than its three massive barrels; the hot tool also has an auto shut-off feature, has multiple heat settings for varying hair density and heats up in under 60 seconds. All you have to do is clamp the tool down on your hair and hold for three to five seconds before releasing for beautiful, smooth, even waves—minus frizz or damage. If you’re a hot tool amateur like me, the PRO waver is a foolproof way to create quick and easy looks—whether you’re going for a beachy, boho or glam vibe.

“It heats up really fast and it styles your hair quickly. My hair turned out super wavy and shiny after I used it,” wrote one reviewer. “It doesn’t look burnt or damaged, and I barely had to go over any hair pieces again either. This is a quality hair waver and it works so much better than my other one.”

Plus, the device has a heat-resistant handle that feels comfortable as you wave away. Its 2.5-meter swivel cord and spring lever, as well as the accompanying heat protection glove, make this a complete package.

“I have long, thick hair, so this one was perfect for me because it’s able to wave bigger chunks of my hair and still looks good,” explained another shopper. “It takes no time at all to do my entire head which is so convenient. It heats up super fast and stays hot the entire time. I love that I can have beautiful waves in half the time than using my curling iron, which takes me forever.”

Get all dolled up with the most stunning, natural-looking waves with the help of Mermade Hair’s PRO Waver while it’s on sale for Prime Day. It’s a hot tool that’ll make doing your hair a breeze and won’t leave your strands completely fried.

