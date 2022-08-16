Merit’s New Bronze Balm Delivers the Prettiest Glow in One Swipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not a huge fan of contouring. Maybe I would be if I knew how to do it correctly so I didn’t look like I came right from watching 2016 YouTube videos. That doesn’t mean I don’t like to sculpt my face. I do but in a more natural-looking way that involves less artful blending. Merit’s new Bronze Balm is perfect for that. You know how some bronzer is patchy and tough to blend, especially on dry and/or aging skin? Yeah, this is the opposite of that.

I’m not calling this no-makeup makeup because if I’m making an effort with bronzer, I want it to look like I’m wearing makeup. But I want it to be like I was laying out at the beach and the sun hit me in just the right places. (When in reality, I’m wearing sunscreen, of course). Bronze Balm has the perfect sheer, buildable formula that gives a wash of natural warmth and depth with just a swipe or two. The satin finish isn’t too matte or dewy.

There are five shades to choose from so everyone can get in on the bronzing action: Quince (for fair skin tones), Clay (for light), Seine (for medium), Leo (for medium-deep) and Monarch (for deep skin tones). The easy-to-use oval tip also allows for easy application. Seriously, it can’t get much easier than this. Use the narrow side for more precise, thinner strokes to sculpt the face and the wider side for larger strokes for that subtle warmth.

What makes Bronze Balm so much more blendable than other bronzer sticks on the market? The formula. It contains fatty acids to condition skin and lock in moisture, making it feel like a skincare-makeup hybrid. It addition to being clean, vegan and cruelty-free, the brand also promises zero acne-triggering ingredients so it’s great for all skin types.

I like to swipe and blend a bit with my fingers but if you’re more of a brush fan, Brush No.1 ($30 at Merit) is great for blending both the The Minimalist complexion stick ($38 at Merit) and this new Bronze Balm. There’s no need for multiple types of brushes here. We’re going for easy.

Whether you’re a contour pro, a bronzer lover or a total novice, you’re going to be a huge fan of Bronze Balm to finish off summer and all fall and winter long.