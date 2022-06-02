This $24 Growth-Boosting Pomade Styles Natural, Bushy Brows & Is ‘Seriously a Game-Changer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is creeping up on us, which means it’s time to figure out how to keep our makeup in place while we commute to work, picnic in the park and clink glasses on rooftops. However, it doesn’t have to be such a pain point, especially when it comes to brows. The easy fix for brows that won’t hold their shape or volume is a quality gel or pomade, and we found one that’s sure to hold your arches in place.

Merit Beauty’s Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade gives you defined yet natural-looking brushed-up brows that last all day. Best of all, this product does so much more for your brow hairs than simply shaping them. Its ingredient list includes panthenol (a.k.a. pro-vitamin B5), which makes your brows look full and thick, as well as kaolin clay, which you’re sure to recognize from the products in your skincare cabinet. Kaolin clay is more than just a pore-unclogger, and actually provides numerous benefits to hair follicles. As hairstylist, color director and educator Linda de Zeeuw once told StyleCaster, the clarifying ingredient “helps get rid of excess product build-up, removes impurities, and keeps dandruff at bay.” It makes total sense as to how this ingredient made its way into a brow pomade. You’ll also find oleic acid as another key ingredient. The moisturizing agent brings restoring nutrients to dry and damaged areas.

Thick, hydrated arches without smudging or flaking—we’re in! And so are hundreds of shoppers who love the product. “This is the best brow gel I have ever tried,” raved one five-star reviewer. “The shade is great, [but] it also applies nicely without making a huge mess that I find others do! It has the perfect amount on the wand. Fast and easy!”

Not only do the ingredients deserve a chef’s kiss, but the tapered precision brush deserves one, too. The shape of the brush makes coating every brow hair in the pomade so quick and easy.

“Seriously a game-changer for me. I have thinner brows that are also prone to being uneven,” wrote one reviewer. “I love a naturally full brow look and this did exactly that with minimal effort.”

Did we mention the pomade is tinted and comes in three different shades? Choose between blond, brown and soft black, all of which will leave a stunning, soft tint on your brows.

“Still haven’t found a brow gel/pomade like this one! The tint is super natural. It gives such a comfortable texture and weight to my brows. And on top of that, it’s super easy to use,” wrote another shopper. “It’s a win-win with this brow product.”

If you’re trying out the no-makeup makeup look this summer and want your brows to appear fluffy and natural—even through heat waves—reach for Merit Beauty’s Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade.