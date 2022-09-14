TikTokers Found a $24 Lip Oil Version of Clinique’s Cult-Favorite Black Honey Lipstick & Matilda Djerf Is a Stan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t reach for lip products all that often, but when I do, it’s the coveted Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. I can personally confirm that the product is indeed worth the hype. It’s a lipstick and balm crossover that coats your lips in the most gorgeous and universally flattering sheer berry color. It literally looks like you just finished a bowl of fresh, juicy strawberries. However, after wearing Black Honey to the office and countless events, I figured there might be formulas out there that are equally as good, if not better.

Per usual, I immediately consulted TikTok because the platform has so many content creators who find amazing alternatives for trending products. It turns out that Merit Beauty, a brand that has completely taken over my makeup bag (Cameron Diaz swears by its lipstick and Hailey Bieber uses its blush), has a lip oil that TikTokers like @_alyssa_lorraine_ claim is giving Black Honey a run for its money.

The Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Sangria is a deep berry color that gives you the same I-just-bit-into-a-berry-popsicle look, except it’s an oil rather than a balm or lipstick. Tinted lip oils are having a moment (like the TikTok-viral Dior one), and that’s probably because beauty gurus are leaning towards multifunctional products. If it’s a makeup product that offers both color and skincare ingredients, why wouldn’t you give it a try?

Shade Slick provides a sheer layer of color (pick from eight hues), and relies on a slew of skin-loving ingredients to keep your lips soft and moisturized. Rosehip oil, shea butter, grapeseed oil and jojoba oil work together to maintain a healthy skin barrier for your lips and conditions and hydrates them, too.

Clinique’s Black Honey is already comfortable to wear on the lips, but Merit’s inclusion of skincare ingredients in its lip oil might just top the O.G. Try it out for yourself by shopping Shade Slick for $24 at Merit Beauty.

The Sangria shade is a fan favorite because of its resemblance to Black Honey, but there are seven other colors that also deserve some love. Au Naturel is a warm cream color that Swedish It girl Matilda Djerf has worn. In this TikTok try-on, the shade enhances her natural lip color to perfection. But if you’re more of a ’90s gal, @_alyssa_lorraine_ makes a strong argument for Falcon, a deep brown, to be your new go-to color for fall. Regardless, you truly cannot go wrong with any of the eight glossy yet hydrating shades.

TikTokers aren’t the only ones gushing over this product; so many shoppers agree that Shade Slick both looks and feels amazing on their lips.

“My lips feel incredibly moisturized and soft with the Shade Slick, and I love the color,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I even put little dabs on my cheeks for a nice lil cheek tint!”

Another one wrote, “If you are worried about lips looking [dry], you need to add this to your routine! It is so smooth and just glides over your lips.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m completely sold on the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil and can’t wait to see how Sangria stands up to Black Honey. If this is your first order with Merit, you’ll also receive a complimentary Signature Bag. Trust me, it’s the chicest makeup pouch you’ll ever lay eyes on and you need one (I have multiple and use them to carry all of my essentials in style).