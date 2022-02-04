This Is The Chicest Makeup Bag We’ve Ever Laid Eyes On—Here’s How to Get It For Free

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a new year, and we don’t know about you, but we’re looking to add fresh beauty brands to our collection. While they might not be a Charlotte Tilbury or a Too Faced, they often have products that are serious matchups.

We recently discovered Merit Beauty, which launched in 2021, and has already set the tone in what the brand calls “minimalist beauty” (think: TikTok’s no-makeup makeup trend). They aren’t exaggerating about being minimalist, though. In fact, Merit’s lineup only consists of seven products: a foundation-concealer crossover, blush balm, tinted lip oil, mascara, brow pomade, highlighter and blending brush. Each of its products comes in the sleekest packaging and contains formulas that will give you a natural, dewy makeup look.

I personally first came across Merit in my social feeds. A post showing off the brand’s Signature Bag caught my eye not because of the storage potential, but because I actually thought it was a handbag from a designer brand. I simply couldn’t keep my eyes off of it.

Here’s the thing: The Signature Bag isn’t a product you can purchase by itself on Merit’s site. You can actually score this super luxe, corduroy bag complimentary with your first purchase, no matter how big or small. I’ve never seen anything like it before. It’s the chicest makeup pouch I’ve ever seen and I just adore the knot design. Truly, it can be worn and styled as a show-stopping purse whenever you want it to.

To secure the bag—and flawless makeup looks—shop any of these incredible beauty products from Merit. We’ve included everything from a lengthening mascara that your friends will mistake for lash extensions to a tinted lip oil that’s near-identical to Clinique’s Black Honey.

Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

Tint, lengthen and lift your lashes in a few swipes with the Clean Lash mascara. The brush is designed with precision and curling power, while the formula won’t weigh down your lashes.

Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

The Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil gives you the benefits of both an oil and a light stain. The Sangria color has a smooth and glossy finish, but also a natural deep berry tint that resembles Clinique’s Black Honey tone. Enriched with rosehip oil, shea butter, grapeseed oil and jojoba oil, the formula leaves your lips moisturized and nourished.

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

This sleek stick is a two-in-one foundation and concealer. It has light to medium buildable coverage that’s super lightweight and natural-looking. Pro tip: buy three shades darker than your regular foundation shade to get your new fave contour.

Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade

Get the fluffy brows of your dreams with the help of this volumizing pomade. It won’t make your brows all hard and crispy thanks to the vitamin B5 that adds flexibility and fullness.

Flush Balm Cheek Color

If you’re looking for a dewier blush, beeline straight to the Flush Balm. It’s light and long-lasting, and doesn’t appear cakey like some powder blushes do.