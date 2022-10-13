Cameron Diaz’s Go-To Beauty Brand Just Launched a Glow-Enhancing Serum That’s Making Shoppers Go ‘Bare-Skinned’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve been slowly redoing my entire makeup routine, throwing out most of the products I relied on when I first moved to New York City a year ago. My toiletry bag isn’t just sitting in my room completely empty, so what replaced those items, you might ask? Two words: Merit Beauty. The brand calls itself a minimalist makeup brand; however, it just made its foray into skincare. Merit Beauty has already won me (and Cameron Diaz) over with its foundation, lip products and dewy balms, so I have no doubt its new serum is up to par.

There are so many serums on the market that it can be hard to pinpoint one to invest in. If you’re currently overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options, try out the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum.

The formula contains four types of hyaluronic acid—a true skincare MVP—to deliver loads of deep hydration that lasts all day long. Plus, niacinamide helps even skin texture, caffeine-charged cacao seed extract plumps and Japanese goldthread root calms skin. Overall, the product promises to maintain a healthy skin barrier and prep your complexion for the rest of your makeup routine.

However, you certainly don’t have to wear makeup on top of the serum. In fact, one reviewer doesn’t.

“This product is divine! My skin was quenched and glowing, and I actually went the whole day bare-skinned, which I never do,” raved one five-star shopper. “I also usually break out after using any new product, and after using this, my skin was more clear and has never looked better!”

There’s no question you need this weightless, fast-absorbing formula in your arsenal ASAP. For a plump, moisturized, soft complexion, shop Merit Beauty’s new Great Skin Instant Glow Serum.

If you have acne-prone skin like me, you might be a tad worried about the serum potentially clogging your pores and consequently sparking off a breakout. Let those (very valid) worries wash away because all of Merit Beauty’s offerings exclude acne-triggering ingredients—a godsend, indeed. They’re also formulated with the help of celebrity esthetician Biba de Sousa, so you know you’re getting thoughtful and reliable formulas.

Now, on to the fun part: applying the product. Shake the bottle well and then gently rub two to three pumps onto your face. This should happen after cleansing, but before moisturizing. Then, it’s up to you whether you layer on makeup or go au naturel—do whatever you’re the most comfortable with!

If you still need more persuading, tons of shoppers have already flocked to the reviews section to praise this new launch.

“Been trying this product for the past week—I am very content [with] how this serum sits on my face soon as I apply it,” wrote one shopper. “Leaves my skin feeling plumed and glowy instantly. Excited to have this on my new everyday skincare routine! Plus the packaging is to die for.”

“This $38 serum is right up there with my $200 serum,” wrote another one. “The pump works well and application of the product is a breeze. It instantly calms and smooths my red and irritated skin leaving me with a glowing glass finish. And the results only get better and better with each passing day. My skin is noticeably more even and hydrated throughout the entire day. This product is hands down a new essential for my regimen.”

The verdict is in and it says you should give this face serum a go and watch as your complexion starts to glow in a snap.

And if you want to see from the brand, check out some of my fave products. I adore every single makeup product in Merit Beauty’s short but sweet lineup—you truly can’t go wrong with any of them. I have a feeling your makeup bag is about to look very similar to mine: all Merit Beauty.

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

I love how this foundation stick makes applying my base makeup such a breeze. The formula is lightweight, so it doesn’t feel like I’ve just caked on a ton of foundation. It also conceals my blemishes and post-acne marks well.

Flush Balm Cheek Color

Hailey Bieber’s makeup artist, Leah Darcy, revealed to Allure that the model loves to dab on Flush Balm, especially in the Raspberry Beret shade. I can confidently confirm that it adds a beautiful tint to the cheeks. I initially thought Raspberry Beret might be too pigmented and overpowering on my face, but it actually gives me the dewy, sun-kissed glow that’s super on-trend at the moment.

Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

I’m a huge Black Honey stan, so when I found out TikTokers are using Merit Beauty’s tinted lip oil in Sangria instead of the cult-fave Clinique lipstick, I knew I had to try it for myself. My findings: It’s a great alternative. I love how it adds a glossier finish to my lips, which doesn’t always come through when I wear Black Honey.

Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade

I don’t like doing much to my brows; I go for whatever’s simple and easy. This pomade is exactly that and more. It brushes my brows up to perfection and only takes a couple of seconds to apply.