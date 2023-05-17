How to Get The Most Luxurious Compact Mirror For Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you asked me to pick one makeup brand to take on a deserted island, in a split second, I’d tell you it’s Merit Beauty. I’ve been a fan of this brand for a while and slowly but surely, its minimalist products have taken over my entire makeup bag. What can I say? When I like something, I will reach for it time and time again. And even when I’ve tried other brands, I always find myself coming back to my Merit Beauty essentials.

You might be thinking, “Okay, that’s one person, what’s the big deal?” However, the brand has a laundry list of celeb stans. Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda Kerr, Nicole Richie and Behati Prinsloo are just a few of the A-listers who have looked stunning in Merit products.

I’ll dive into which items I personally love the most (though I adore pretty much every single offering), but you should first know that you get a complimentary gold compact with your purchase of $75 or more (the mirror automatically gets added to your cart once you hit $75). Inventory is limited, so hurry and load up your cart while supplies last. Early access begins May 17 at 8 p.m. ET, while general access opens at 9 a.m. ET on May 18.

Keep scrolling to read about my absolute favorite Merit Beauty makeup products—all of which you should drop into your cart ASAP so you can get a free gold compact with your $75 order.

Flush Balm

Every time I try a new blush, I come running right back to the Flush Balm. It applies so easily, makes you look sun-kissed and comes in the most gorgeous colors. My loyalty lies with Raspberry Beret, but the four new shades (Fox, Après, Stockholm and Persimmon) are beyond stunning. And let’s not forget that Hailey Bieber and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn this blush.

The Minimalist

I soooo disliked wearing foundation up until I discovered The Minimalist. This foundation and concealer hybrid offers light to medium buildable coverage that feels like a second skin. It doesn’t feel cakey or heavy, plus it’s super easy to blend. I love the mess-free stick format and find it handy to carry on the go. You’re going to want to follow Nicole Richie and Behati Prinsloo’s lead and try this complexion-perfecting stick.

Shade Slick Gelée

Let me introduce you to my everyday lip product: the Shade Slick Gelée. I love how the tinted lip oil is lightweight, moisturizes my pout, doesn’t leave behind a sticky feeling and adds a sheer, glossy touch of color. I’m on team Mapleton, but Maraschino is a close second.

Day Glow

Day Glow is such a fitting name for this product because it literally gives you a lit-from-within, all-day, healthy glow. I’ve found Bounce (a rose gold shade) to be the best match for my skin tone, though Cava and Citrine are undeniably beautiful, as well. Pop this Nicole Richie-approved highlighting balm wherever you want some dewiness and radiance, like on your cheeks, the bridge of your nose and your eyelids or inner corners.