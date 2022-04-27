This Is The Only Thing You Need to Create That ‘Beautiful Flushed Cheek Look’ You Keep Seeing on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’d typically do our makeup to resemble a golden goddess, but this summer’s top beauty trend is “sunburn blush” or “faux sunburn.” It’s blush overload, but in the cutest way possible. We saw a little bit of the blush all-over look when e-girls were at their peak. However, the current sunburn blush trend is a litter wetter, if you will. It’s flushed and dewy at the same time.

Celebs like Hailey Bieber have hopped on board and showed us exactly how it’s done, and we found a creamy blush that melts right into your skin and creates a beautiful and natural glow. Merit Beauty’s Flush Balm isn’t the kind of blush that completely covers up your complexion. It adds a sun-kissed tint to your cheeks so that your skin and freckles can still poke through. The result is a soft all-day glow that doesn’t look or feel cakey.

In this TikTok by @jenesisalonso, you can see her apply Flush Balm to the apples of her cheeks and then blend it in with her fingers. She finishes her blush with a dab of product across her nose to look even more sun-kissed.

And that’s how you do it, folks. You can even go a step further and swipe on a second layer of blush to appear even more sunburnt, since the trend seems to be all about going over the top.

“I really like the round shape because it fits my cheeks very precisely. The color payoff is very nice because it’s quite pigmented but not over the top so it’s easy to build up for that beautiful flushed cheek look,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It blends evenly and compliments my complexion.”

When trying to create the faux sunburn makeup look, you should reach for balms because this format is oftentimes easier to control, build and blend. It looks much more natural and effortless and tends to take up less time, too (you can just use your fingers!). For the most stunning sun-kissed glow, try Merit Beauty’s Flush Balm. We have a feeling you’ll be applying it all summer long.

Merit Beauty carries the exact shades you need to achieve the sunburn blush look. There’s Terracotta, which many reviewers like to use as a blush and contour, as well as Mood, a light burgundy. There’s also Beverly Hills, a soft peach, and Cheeky, a cool pink. To get the most full-on faux sunburn look, opt for Raspberry Beret since it’s a deep berry tone. Regardless of which shade you go with (we want all of them), you’ll be sure to look fabulously flushed this summer.

A while back, Merit Beauty sent me Flush Balm to try and I am honestly a huge fan. I typically stray away from blushes because I think they’ll be too pigmented and make me look like a clown. However, I’ve been applying Merit Beauty’s blush and it makes all the difference. I get a nice, dewy glow on my cheeks that I know I’ll keep rocking throughout the summer. And I’m not even close to the only one who loves this blush.

“I just did not expect this blush to be this GOOD! I get the hype now. I like it so so much that I want it in every single shade now!” raved one shopper. “It has such a nice slip to it. Glides effortlessly on skin and feels like nothing at all. I’m so so obsessed with this blush. It’s pigmented just enough to give that beautiful flush of color to your cheeks. The color looks so natural on my medium skin tone. I’m obsessed if I didn’t say that already!”

Another shopper found multiple uses in the Terracotta shade. “I adore the shade Terracotta. It’s the perfect 2-in-1 blush and bronzer shade for an easy sun-kissed wash of color. Blends super easily and smoothly. Color is sheer but can be built up easily!” wrote another reviewer.

We’ll stop rambling about the amazing Flush Balm and let you start shopping. It’s $28 at Merit Beauty and will help you achieve the sunburn blush makeup trend with just a couple of swipes across your cheeks and nose.