TikTok Beauty Star Meredith Duxbury On The Secret To A Seamless Full-Coverage Face

If you want to learn the secret to a seamless-looking makeup application, who better to learn from than Meredith Duxbury? The TikTok star has numerous ultra-viral videos showing the unique way she applies foundation to her whopping 10 million followers. If you don’t know her name, chances are her videos have shown up on your FYP. She applies, well, a ton of foundation with her hands, and then drips some more onto her face, and somehow ends up looking flawless at the end every time.

It makes perfect sense Charlotte Tilbury would tap the content creator for a makeup masterclass to show her “Four Steps to Flawless” foundation. “The secret to a flawless full-coverage face is to apply the foundation in layers, not at all once,” Duxbury tells STYLECASTER. “You want to focus on building up the coverage instead of putting it all on at once. Powder is also very important, you want to make sure the foundation is set well enough that it will last the whole day!”

Although she sometimes gets negative comments from those who say she “uses too much foundation,” Duxbury just laughs them off with a new TikTok video. “Makeup is a form of art and I believe people can wear no foundation, minimal foundation, or full coverage foundation and all be equally beautiful!” she says. “The amazing thing about makeup is that everyone can do their makeup however they feel works best for them. For me, full coverage foundation is my favorite and I have fun creating artist’s looks with it!”

Her favorite Charlotte Tilbury foundation and the one she uses in her masterclass is the Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation ($44 at Sephora). It has a full-coverage matte finish without looking cakey. “It feels so lightweight but has incredible coverage,” she says. “It gives my skin the perfect base to work off of when doing a full glam look.” She sets the foundation with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder ($45 at Sephora).

Of course, that doesn’t mean the NYC-based creator wears a full face beat all the time. There are days she likes to go fully natural and give her skin a break. “When I’m not wearing a full-coverage foundation I like to keep a bare face,” she says. I’m a full-coverage or no makeup kinda girl. I like to show my freckles and have my skin breathe when I’m not wearing full glam makeup.”

Since graduating with a Business Marketing Bachelor of Science, Duxbury is diving head-first into the beauty world full time. We have a feeling this is just the beginning of what she can do.