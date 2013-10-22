Beauty Buzz: There’s Mercury In Your Mascara, What Makeup to Splurge On, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to fix your five worst nail woes – so you’re never stuck in an embarrassing jam. [Teen Vogue]

2. Find out which beauty buys are actually worth splurging on – and which ones aren’t. [Daily Makeover]

3. Um, apparently there’s mercury in your mascara, and the UN is okay with it. [HuffPo]

4. Get tips for nailing the perfect manicure from Gwen Stefani’s manicurist. [E! News]

5. Learn how to actually wear glitter on your eyes – we know it’s a tricky one. [The Beauty Department]

Image via Istock