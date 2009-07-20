Men’s Must: Malin & Goetz Rum Tonic Fragrance

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Malin & Goetz rum tonic fragrance, $48, at www.malinandgoetz.com

REASONS FOR A MUST:

Reason #1

Musk and spicy scents are overbearing and a total turn-off. Try something more smooth and natural, with top notes of bergamot and plum, middle notes of rum and leather, and dry down of amber, patchouli, and milk. A scent that is both masculine and interesting.

Reason #2

It is long lasting, so don’t worry about constantly spraying throughout the day.

Reason #3

Malin + Goetz is luxury, but reasonably priced. Smell great without having to break the bank!