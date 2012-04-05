Mena Suvari Spills Her Skin Care Secrets

The always beautiful actress Mena Suvari, back on the scene to promote American Pie: Reunion (because yes, this movie needed yet another sequel), took time out of her busy press tour to talk with makeup artist Tina Turnbow about her beauty must haves. If there is one thing that Mena does right, it is skin care, and we needed to know her regimen.

Since she (like most celebs) spend half of their lives on airplanes, skin care becomes a top priority. She credits a product called Jao Goe Oil for keeping her skin soft and healthy. “It is really pure and nourishing. It’s made up of about 28 different oils. I use it all over, and my skin feels replenished and soft.”

Mena also relies on Epicuren products daily to maintain her glow, and if she ever needs an extra boost, she’ll use their Bulgaricum Probiotic Mask. “It’s a powder and I mix it with their Epicuren Aloe Vera Gel. It balances and lightly exfoliates my skin,” says Mena.

Her beauty obsessions don’t just stop at skin care products though, as she’s lately been coveting Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics. “It really agrees with my skin. It’s gentle, it doesn’t clog my pores, has SPF and offers great coverage but it still looks natural. I especially like their Honey Mineral Radiance Creme Powder Foundation and Medium Pressed Mineral Rice Setting Powder. The Outrageous Lashes Mineral Lengthening Mascara is excellent!”

[T Magazine]

Image via Admedia/SIPA