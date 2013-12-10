StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Which Skin Care Products Men Are Using, How to Fight Static Hair, More

Beauty Buzz: Which Skin Care Products Men Are Using, How to Fight Static Hair, More

Augusta Falletta
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Stuck in a beauty rut? Try one of these gorgeous looks for the holidays. [Makeup.com]

2. Two easy ways to keep your headband in place while you’re busy at holiday parties. [Daily Makeover]

3. Straight from Lauren Conrad: How to fight hair static this winter. [Laurenconrad.com]

4. Can you guess the one skin care product men are actually using? The answer may surprise you. [Huffington Post]

5. The truth about honey masks (Spoiler: They’re amazing). [The Cut]

Image via Fuse/Getty Images

