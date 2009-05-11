The Men Are Taking Over

Following in the ever-growing franchise footsteps of Jay-Z and Kanye West, Akon will be launching two fragrances this fall.

The first fragrance, Konvict, will be aimed toward younger audiences and is named after his 2006 album Konvicted. The second scent will take on his real name, Aliaune, and is meant for an older consumer base.

Akon may also have a one-up on the other hip-hop stars and perfumers before him, as he’ll be producing his fragrance in his very own cosmetics company (because yes, everyone needs one of those), Konvict Cosmetics Intl.

We’re wondering if the launch of these two fragrances will make as much news as that stunt he pulled with the underage girl on stage…