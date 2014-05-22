The Essential Memorial Day Weekend Packing Guide

Never has a summer been more anticipated, than our upcoming summer season, are we right? We’re so excited to kick months of sunny days off with a long weekend road trip, so thank goodness Memorial Day is just around the corner. Have fun on your long holiday weekend, and be prepared for all your vacation shall (or, staycation) will require with our essential Memorial Day weekend packing guide. Slather on that SPF, don your shades, and have a blast!
Long, hot days are a recipe for acne breakouts. These are great cleansing wipes to keep on hand to remove all the environmental gunk that can clog pores. ($18, ulta.com)
Quite simply, the perfect travel razor. It has a slim portable compact and features Venus’ Embrace blades on a mini-handle with a water activated ribbon of moisture. ($9.47, Walmart.com)
Finding a decent hair dryer in a hotel is dicey enough, good luck with a flat iron. If you're going to need a hair refresher during your weekend getaway -- and chances are, you will -- this compact travel iron does everything the big boys do, in a much more packable fashion. Plus, it's pink! ($59.99, QVC.com)
Disposable shower caps are easy to come by in our travels, but we've discovered they often are too flimsy to get the job done. This shower cap will do its job -- getting you out of the shower with your hair style intact -- and the terry lining feels like a bath robe for your hair! ($4.99, Target.com)
When it comes to sunscreen, sprays tend to be easier for those hard-to-reach spots -- and for more even application, and this one provides consistant non-greasy coverage. No matter where you are headed Memorial Day weekend, don't skip the SPF -- and remember to reapply often. ($8.99, Soap.com)
We're all about multi-taskers that also come in TSA-approved travel sizes. You may already use Bio-Oil to improve appearance of scars and dehydrated skin, but pack it in your carry-on to tame flyaways and frizz, prevent blisters and pain from sunburns and soothe just-plucked brows. ($11.99, Walgreens.com)
If you are incapable of spending long flights or road trips napping, this tablet can be a beautiful way to pass the time. It can be propped up on its mirror stand, even. Contains thirty-six eye shadows and six lip glosses, meaning you are all set for your getaway no matter what the occasion. ($34, Sephora.com)
Small enough to throw in your purse, it’s great for taming flyways and split ends, but also polishes hair with a so-light-your-blowout-will-last-for-days smooth finish. ($23, Dermstore.com)
A machine-washable towel that instantly cools you down -- perfect after a sweaty day frolicking on the beach. We suppose it'd work at the gym as well. ($9.99, Footlocker.com)
As there's nothing less sexy (or fun) than mosquito bites all over your perfectly tanned legs, there's nothing more essential to pack. ($7.99, Avon.com)
