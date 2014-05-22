The Essential Memorial Day Weekend Packing Guide

Never has a summer been more anticipated, than our upcoming summer season, are we right? We’re so excited to kick months of sunny days off with a long weekend road trip, so thank goodness Memorial Day is just around the corner. Have fun on your long holiday weekend, and be prepared for all your vacation shall (or, staycation) will require with our essential Memorial Day weekend packing guide. Slather on that SPF, don your shades, and have a blast!

More From Beauty High:

Our Favorite Beauty Editors Share Their Must-Have Products For Summer

Your Complete Hair Color Chart For Every Shade

The Best Lightweight Foundations For Summer