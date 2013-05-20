How to Match Your Bikini, Sunglasses and Nail Polish For the Beach

The beautiful weather is finally back and Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner! It’s time to start up the barbecues and break out the bikinis and matching sunglasses. You can’t head outside to the pool without super chic matching nail polish for your fabulous look, but coordinating your nails with your poolside ensemble can be a bit tricky, which is why we’ve put together every color combination you could possibly dream of. Head to tip outfit ideas with sunglasses, bathing suits and nail polish that work together to pump up your summertime style.

From bright neons to glow-in-the-dark to glitter, your fingertips will be the talk of the weekend with this fun in the sun packing guide. Take a look at the beach-ready ideas we’ve put together for you and tell us which you’ll be wearing come Memorial Day weekend in the comments below!

