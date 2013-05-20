How to Match Your Bikini, Sunglasses and Nail Polish For the Beach

The beautiful weather is finally back and Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner! It’s time to start up the barbecues and break out the bikinis and matching sunglasses. You can’t head outside to the pool without super chic matching nail polish for your fabulous look, but coordinating your nails with your poolside ensemble can be a bit tricky, which is why we’ve put together every color combination you could possibly dream of. Head to tip outfit ideas with sunglasses, bathing suits and nail polish that work together to pump up your summertime style.
From bright neons to glow-in-the-dark to glitter, your fingertips will be the talk of the weekend with this fun in the sun packing guide. Take a look at the beach-ready ideas we’ve put together for you and tell us which you’ll be wearing come Memorial Day weekend in the comments below!
Coordinate your bikini and sunglasses to your nail polish perfectly with this Memorial Day packing guide!
This look has a retro vibe that is super chic. The high waisted bottoms and heart sunnies will go perfectly with a classic red nail.
(1. Top Shop Navy Push Up And High Waisted Bikini, $60, Topshop.com; 2. UO Sweetheart Sunglasses, $14, urbanoutfitters.com; 3. Essie Polish in Hip-anema, $4, amazon.com)
Keep things super bright this summer with a monokini and polarized sunglasses, and don't forget a glow-in-the-dark purple polish!
(1. Forever 21 One Shoulder Monokini, $24.80, forever21.com; 2. Oakley Frogskin Sunglasses, $110, sunglasshut.com; 3. Illamasqua Paranormal Nail Polish in Seance, $17, sephora.com)
This geometric bikini is just what you need for a visit to the country club. Bring along your cat eye sunglasses and trendy white tips.
(1. Melissa Odabash Paris Halterneck Bikini, $210, netaporter.com; 2. Kate Spade New York Della Sunglasses, $138, nordstrom.com; 3. Spiritual Nail Lacquer in Marble, $10, sephora.com)
Embrace your inner flower child with this floral one piece. It's gorgeous when paired with over sized sunnies and a bright yellow polish.
(1. Nanette Lepore Kimono Floral Seductive One Piece, $144, anthropologie.com; 2. Dior Oversized Round Gradient Sunglasses, $325, bloomingdales.com; 3. Nails inc. Spring Summer Trend Polish in Belsize Park, $9.50, sephora.com)
This tribal bikini is meant for hanging by the pool, especially when wearing a liquid sand gold polish and glasses to match.
(1. Mara Hoffman Underwire Bikini, $178, sirenecollection.com; 2. Ralph Polarized Sunglasses, $125, sunglasshut.com; 3. OPI Nail Polish in Honey Ryder, $9, ulta.com)
This ocean-colored two piece is too cute with these round sunglasses and royal blue nails.
(1. Zimmermann The Vase Wrap Effect Bikini, $225, netaporter.com; 2. FE NY Color Wire Metal Sunglasses, $22, nordstrom.com; 3. Jinsoon Nail Polish in Blue Iris, $18, nordstrom.com)
This delicate bikini looks fabulous with modern square sunglasses and a stand out purple nail enamel.
(1. Miu Miu Floral Applique Bikini, $410, netaporter.com; 2. Marc Jacobs Square Oversized Sunglasses, $310, bloomingdales.com; 3. Clinique Nail Enamel in Hot Date, $16, sephora.com)
This bikini will make you want to say on a tropical vacation forever. The blush toned sunglasses and bright orange nail polish top off the look.
(1. Topshop Sicilian Lemon Bikini, $64, nordstrom.com; 2. Half Fram Wayfarer Sunglasses, $5.80, forever21.com; 3. Julep Nail Color in Bethany, $14, julep.com)
Go bold with neutrals in this cage-themed bikini and rounded sunglasses. Let your nails be the center of attention with a peaches and cream feather effect.
(1. Gunmetal Slinky Cage Bikini, $64, topshop.com; 2. Elizabeth and James Francis Sunglasses $185, nordstrom.com; 3. Nails Inc. Feathers Effect Polish in York, $9.50, sephora.com)