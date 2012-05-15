Memorial Day Prep: Your DIY Checklist

It may be gross and rainy in NYC today, but it is in fact mid-May and we’re well aware that warm weather is out there…somewhere. With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, it’s definitely time to get ourselves ready for bikini season. Between making time for an appointment at your neighborhood salon for a wax and stopping by for a spray tan, there is a lot to do and not a lot of time to do it.

Luckily, most of this stuff can also be done at home if you have the right products. Above is a list of some of our favorite DIY ways to get beach-ready without having to make an appointment. So, while you’re watching all of the season finales this week, start your prep!