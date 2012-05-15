Memorial Day Prep: Your DIY Checklist

It may be gross and rainy in NYC today, but it is in fact mid-May and we’re well aware that warm weather is out there…somewhere. With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, it’s definitely time to get ourselves ready for bikini season. Between making time for an appointment at your neighborhood salon for a wax and stopping by for a spray tan, there is a lot to do and not a lot of time to do it.
Luckily, most of this stuff can also be done at home if you have the right products. Above is a list of some of our favorite DIY ways to get beach-ready without having to make an appointment. So, while you’re watching all of the season finales this week, start your prep!
If you don't have time to stop by your favorite waxing place for a quick touch up before vacay, try this DIY kit. The wax hardens on hair (no strips involved) and clean up is a breeze. (Bliss Poetic Waxing Kit, $48, Bloomingdales.com)
Before using a self tanner (and before baring your skin for the warm weather) you'll want to exfoliate your bod. This exfoliator is packed with microbeads and salicylic acid to get your skin ready in no time. (Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $85, katesomerville.com)
Dr. Dennis Gross' famed self tanner wipes for face now come in body form. With an added dose of Vitamin D, these not only give your body a glow but also help to exfoliate. (Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad For Body, $42, sephora.com)
After using a self tanner, you'll want to keep your body moisturized so try a body oil. This one by Clarins also firms -- something that everyone needs! (Clarins "Anti Eau" Body Treatment Oil, $54, clarinsusa.com)
Don't bother going to the spa when you can give yourself a summer mani/pedi in the comfort of your own home. Essie's Mojito Madness is a fun lime shade perfect for the warm weather. (Essie Mojito Madness, $8, essie.com)
Schick's pomegranate razor with new limited edition handle not only smells great (and summer-y) but
is a great way to cut down on time in the shower. The conditioning solid
around the razor's edge takes care of any shaving cream mess! (Schick
Intuition Plus Razor, $8.99, drugstore.com)
Give your hair the moisture it needs by using a deep conditioning mask at least once a week. (Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment, $42, sephora.com)
If you don't want to make time to schedule classes at the gym, invest in a DVD, like The Bar Method. This ballet-inspired workout will help to tone your entire body, just in time for bikini season. (The Bar Method Change Your Body DVD, $17, thebarmethod.com)