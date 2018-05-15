StyleCaster
Share

13 Red, White and Blue Memorial Day Nail Art Ideas

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Red, White and Blue Memorial Day Nail Art Ideas

Jaclyn Sciara
by
Memorial Day Nail Art Ideas
14 Start slideshow
Photo: Californails

Break out the red, white and blue nail polish, ladies—because the first long weekend of the summer is almost here! That’s right, we’re talking about Memorial Day weekend.

MORE: What to Wear to the Beach: 61 Stylish Outfit Ideas

Naturally, it’s not only time to dig out your bathing suits and cover-ups, but it’s also time to pare down your nail art options. Because, as with most holidays (read: every holiday ever), nail art should pay tribute to what’s being celebrated—and what better what to celebrate Memorial Day than with some patriotic nail art to match your flag-inspired bathing suit?

MORE: How to Protect Your Hair at the Beach This Summer

We’ve rounded up 13 Memorial Day manicures to get your nails noticed this weekend. From glitter and 3D effects to stars and stripes, these nails will grab everyone’s attention at the barbecue or the beach.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art Ideas
Pin it!

13 Red, White and Blue Memorial Day Nail Art Ideas | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Wonder Woman Patriotic Nails

This one's giving us serious Wonder Woman vibes.

Photo: Nailside

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | American Flag Half-Moon

This American flag half-moon nail art design is sweet and simple.

Photo: The Nailasaurus

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Pastel American Flag

Lighten it up with pastel shades.

Photo: Californails

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Patriotic Flag Dripping Paint

A striped mani that looks like dripping paint? Love.

Photo: Spellbound Nails/Blogspot

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Stars and Stripes Basket Weave

How fun is this stars and stripes basket weave nail art?

Photo: Chalkboard Nails

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White & Blue Nails

Have each, individual nail stand out.

Photo: Chalkboard Nails

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red & Blue Polka Dots

You can never go wrong with polka dots.

Photo: Little Nails/Blogspot

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White, Blue & Silver Shimmery Nails

We'll take all the red, white, blue and silver glitter on our nails, please.

Photo: Lucy's Stash

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Gold Red & Blue Stars

Star-shaped glitter over a gold polish will have everyone talking about your tips.

Photo: Let Them Have Polish

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red & White Rhinestones Over Blue Polish

Stripe your nails using rhinestones instead of polish for a 3D effect.

Photo: Let Them Have Polish

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Let Freedom Ring

We can't get over how modern and unassuming this patriotic nail art is! Plus, no need to add "Let Freedom Ring" if you don't want to.

Photo: B Nailed to Perfection

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White, Blue, Navy Stripes

Two shades of blue in this very nautical stripe pattern is obviously better than one.

Photo: Mari Lumme

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White & Blue Stripes and Rhinestones

Why choose stripes or rhinestones when you can do both?

Photo: The Nailasaurus

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Stylish Ways to Wear a Simple White Tee in the Summer

21 Stylish Ways to Wear a Simple White Tee in the Summer
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Wonder Woman Patriotic Nails
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | American Flag Half-Moon
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Pastel American Flag
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Patriotic Flag Dripping Paint
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Stars and Stripes Basket Weave
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White & Blue Nails
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red & Blue Polka Dots
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White, Blue & Silver Shimmery Nails
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Gold Red & Blue Stars
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red & White Rhinestones Over Blue Polish
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Let Freedom Ring
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White, Blue, Navy Stripes
  • STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Nail Art | Red, White & Blue Stripes and Rhinestones
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share