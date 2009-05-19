Memorial Day Beauty Must-Haves

Memorial Day Weekend is a mere three days away, and while not all of us will be spending it by the beach, most of us will use the holiday as an excuse to bust out our new summer clothes (no matter how cold or rainy the weather, no matter how pasty our legs). Here are our beauty faves to carry you through Memorial Day weekend and on to summer barbeques, brunches, and beach parties.

The thought of baring glaring white skin is terrifying for most of us. Start with self-tanner that doubles as bronzer. Try lotions and sprays devoted to specific areas of the body– your legs might need a heavier self-tanner than your face.

Our picks: Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel, $32, available at Nordstrom

St. Tropez Everyday Perfect Legs, $45, available at St. Tropez

Lancôme Flash Bronzer for Face, $27, available at Lancôme

Heavy foundations and powders will melt off your skin in summer heat, and can look cakey in natural light. Get a natural, dewy look by using a tinted moisturizer and then dotting concealer over trouble spots. Finish with a tinted cheek and lip stain for a fresh, naturally flushed look.

Our picks: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, $42, at Laura Mercier

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer, $45, available at beauty.com

Benefit Benetint, $28, available at Sephora

Waterproof eye makeup is essential for the pool, beach, and sweaty, humid weather. Lightly line the upper lashline and inner rim of your eye with a black or brown (or aqua, or white) eyeliner and finish with a coat of waterproof mascara.

Our picks: Dior Waterproof Crayon Eyeliner, $26, available at Sephora

Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, $4.49, available at drugstore.com

Finally, and most important of all, is sun protection— for those of us who no longer have spring break (and don’t live in Miami) this weekend will be our first foray into the sun’s harsh rays. We all love a tan, but sunscreen is key to avoiding the lobster look come Tuesday. Try a powder sunblock on the face to avoid breakouts, and a sheer, non-greasy sunblock on the body to protect vulnerable shoulders, chests, and legs.

Our picks: Colorescience Sunforgettable powder sunscreen in SPF 30, $39.95, available at Coolibar

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 30, $9.50, available at skinstore.com