Memorial Day Weekend: Last Minute Packing Guide

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching and many of us running off to some sort of vacation hot spot to kick off summer, there are a few packing essentials that need to be shoved in your bags before you go. If you’re anything like me, you waited until the last minute to get started. You’ve probably been “thinking” about what you’re going to bring for some time now in anticipation of leaving, but actually putting it all in your suitcase is an entirely different ordeal.
Well, luckily for you, I’m in the exact same boat. So, before I begin shoving everything into my suitcase (and crossing my fingers that it fits) I’ve gone through and laid out what I consider are pretty much essentials for any warm-weather vacay. From the perfect face sunscreen to an accessory that will even make beach hair look good, these 10 items will get you through the long weekend, even if you only have 5 minutes to pack. Enjoy the holiday!
If you're flying, the less liquids the better. These makeup wipes will definitely do the trick for cleansing your face, and the scent is to-die-for. (Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Cleansing Wipes, $7.99, ulta.com)
Shiseido's Urban Environment sunscreen is super lightweight so it's perfect for protecting your face without adding oil or causing breakouts. I often cheat and put it on my body too! (Shiseido Urban Environment UV Protection, $30, sephora.com)
Most of us tone down the makeup when on vacay, but going without mascara? That's just unheard of. (Dior Diorshow Mascara, $25, sephora.com)
Most of us can't go mere hours without applying lip balm, and this one by Malin + Goetz will keep your pucker soft and smooth. (Malin + Goetz Mojito Lip Balm, $12, malinandgoetz.com)
Never leave home without a moisturizer when you're going to be spending time in the sun. Ever. (Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer, $26, nordstrom.com)
This headband by ban.do will add that little bit of extra something to your top knot or ponytail while you're hanging by the pool or beach. (Ahoy Headwrap, $35, shopbando.com)
Vacation is no time to slack off on nourishing your hair, and definitely not a good time to let your color suffer. Ojon just released a great color protecting kit for travel that includes a dry shampoo too. (Ojon Color Sustain Travel Kit, $26, sephora.com)
Everyone looks better after adding a bit of color to their cheeks, and if you're fair skinned like I am sometimes it takes a bit of makeup to do the trick. Bring along a blush/bronzer duo for your nighttime look, so you don't have to rely on a tan. (Philosophy Divine Illumination Divine Blushing Bronzer, $28, philosophy.com)
Hair should be easy-breezy on a vacation, so just add a bit of surf spray for loose, relaxed waves. (O&M Surf Bomb, $21.95, originalmineral.com)
Going along with the less is more plan, BB Creams are a great alternative to full-on foundation. With just a hint of color (and anti-aging benefits, SPF, and more) there's no time like now to try these out. (Dr. Jart's Gold Label BB Cream, $49, drjartstore.com)