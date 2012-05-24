Memorial Day Weekend: Last Minute Packing Guide

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching and many of us running off to some sort of vacation hot spot to kick off summer, there are a few packing essentials that need to be shoved in your bags before you go. If you’re anything like me, you waited until the last minute to get started. You’ve probably been “thinking” about what you’re going to bring for some time now in anticipation of leaving, but actually putting it all in your suitcase is an entirely different ordeal.

Well, luckily for you, I’m in the exact same boat. So, before I begin shoving everything into my suitcase (and crossing my fingers that it fits) I’ve gone through and laid out what I consider are pretty much essentials for any warm-weather vacay. From the perfect face sunscreen to an accessory that will even make beach hair look good, these 10 items will get you through the long weekend, even if you only have 5 minutes to pack. Enjoy the holiday!