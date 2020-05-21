All the Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales You Can Shop From Your Couch

The last Monday in May, we honor those who fought and died while serving in the U.S. military. For some reason (we don’t ask questions), we also shop. It’s a huge day for sales in the U.S. There are dozens and dozens of Memorial Day beauty sales for 2020 and some of them can save you serious money on every day essentials plus new products you probably haven’t tried yet. Whether you’re stocking up on body wash and cleanser or treating yourself to a new eyeshadow palette, there’s something for everyone.

Find haircare and skincare at big retailers such as Ulta and Amazon, plus your favorite brands’ on e-commerce sites. Head right to the sites of It Cosmetics, Kate Somerville and KKW Fragrance for up to half off best-sellers. You’ll also find some stellar gifts with purchase, such as a body brush at Nécessaire and primer at Cover Fx. It just depends on how you want to shop and what you’re trying to get out of the sale.

If you’re not spending a ton of money right now, there are still deals to be had under $20, including those from EOS and KKW Beauty (seriously!). Pay attention to each sales’ specific details as many go throughout the weekend, others for one day and some need a discount code to grab the deal. Shop some of our favorites of the weekend, below.

Violet Grey

Get $15 off $100, $50 off $250, $100 off $500 and $250 off $1,000 through May 25.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

Take 25 percent off on the Brave Beauty Sale with a purchase of $75 or more, through May 25. Use code BRAVE25 at checkout.

Cover Fx

Score 20 percent off sitewide and get a free Mattifying Primer Travel Size on orders of $65 and more through May 26.

Kate Somerville

Spend $65 and receive a free full-size ExfoliKate Cleanser (a $38 value), from May 22-25.

SkinStore

Brands including Eve Lom, NuFace and Arcona are up to 75 percent off through May 26.

HSN and QVC

Memorial Day weekend happens to fall within the 8th Annual Beauty with Benefits event, which runs through May 28. A whopping 80 percent of the purchase price from all Beauty with Benefits purchases on QVC and HSN benefits Cancers and Careers. This year, a portion will go to helping the cancer community navigate COVID-19 related obstacles. Shop more than 65 major brands including Drunk Elephant, SK-II, Tan-Luxe and Tarte. Your Beauty with Benefits purchase also comes with $2 shipping and a gift bag full of 13 items with a value of more than $230. While not specific discounts per product, there are beauty bundles that get you more for your buck.

RéVive Skincare

Exclusive 4-piece gift with cosmetics pouch with your purchase of $350 or more, through May 31.

KKW Beauty

At Ulta.com, KKW Beauty mascara is $3 off from May 22-25.

Matrix and Biolage

On Amazon.com, both haircare brands are slashing prices 20 percent on select collections from May 21-28.

Elemis

Buy two full-size select products and get one free with code MEMORIALDAY through May 25.

Molton Brown

Take 20 percent off everyone on the site through May 25.

Bed Head by Tigi

At Ulta.com, if you buy two styling and finishing products, you can get one free, through May 30.

The Detox Market

Get 10 percent off orders of $100 and more and 15 percent off orders of $150 and more, from May 22-25. On May 28 at 10AM PST, get a free 50ml Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser (a $35 value) with any $85 purchase.

Purlisse

Buy one, get one 50 percent off all full-size products through May 25.

Philosophy

Get $20 off when you spend $50 using code SAVEMORE from 5/22-27.

La Roche-Posay

Take 20 percent off sitewide, plus get two free samples with orders of $65 and more with code MDW2020, through May 21. On May 25, take 20 percent off and get free shipping with orders of $65 and more with code MDW20.

EOS

Get 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping on all orders of $30 and more.

Kenra Professional

At Ulta.com, get half off select Kenra Stylers on May 24.

Bliss

Take 20 percent off sitewide through May 25 with code HELLOSUMMER.

It Cosmetics

Take 25 percent off sitewide, plus get a free Lash Blowout mascara with any purchase of $60 and more through May 31. On May 25, get a free Keep it Cool Makeup Bag with any purchase of $75 and more.

Dominque Cosmetics

Take 25 percent off sitewide using code MEM25 (exclusions apply), from May 22-25.

Em Cosmetics

Get 10 percent off when you spend $50, 15 percent off when you spend $75 and 20 percent off $100, from May 22-25.

KKW Fragrance

Kim Kardashian West’s fragrance collection is 25 percent off from May 22-25.

Amika

Take 20 percent off sitewide with code FRIENDS through May 31. Amika is donating 5 percent of each purchase to the Professional Beauty Association’s COVID-19 Relief Fund in support of hairstylists and salons. There will also be a gift with any purchase of more than $75.

Riki Loves Riki

Take 20 percent off sitewide through May 26.

Nécessaire

Get a free Body Brush with any Nécessaire set from May 22-24.

Saint Jane Beauty

Spend $50 or more and you will receive a Luxury Beauty Serum – Mini (a $38 value), through May 25.