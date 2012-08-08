Most Memorable Olympic Beauty Moments So Far

The Olympics is one of the biggest history-making events in the world, and right now, history is being made. Medals, scandals, records and more have been starring in headlines ever since the Opening Ceremonies, and until the Games are over, we anticipate hearing nothing but news from London.

Besides the fastest times, highest jumps, and best routines, one very important event happens at the Olympics: beauty. From hair, to makeup, to massive amounts of nail art, and even to Ryan Lochte’s personalized, blinged out razor, Olympians from every country imaginable have been making jaws drop at the sometimes gorgeous, but mostly weird looks.

Gabby Douglas’ hair has been causing quite a ruckus, while the manicure station in the Olympic Village has everyone decked out in patriotic nail art. Whichever side of the beauty fence these looks landed on, one thing is for sure: the Olympians have been having quite a fun time experimenting with their looks.

