Memoire Liquide Bespoke Perfumery Comes to Bloomies

Mémoire Liquide Bespoke Perfumery, the iconic fragrance destination previously only available at STUDIO BEAUTYMIX at LA’s Fred Segal, has finally made its NY debut at Bloomingdales 59th St. And let’s just say that it’s no wonder that Mémoire Liquide Bespoke Perfumery has quite the cult-following.

Featuring a collection of 75 unique, proprietary fragrances selected exclusively for Bloomingdales, Mémoire Liquide perfectly bridges the gap between simple scents and those requiring a Master’s degree in chemistry. With each available fragrance fully designed to be worn alone or layered with other scents, the possibilities are endless. You can purchase single fragrances, have one custom blended by a trained fragrance specialist just for you, or you can choose three single scents to layer on your own with the Trio set (which not only gives you 7 fragrance combinations, but also comes in small bottles with a roller-ball applicator, perfect for throwing in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups).

While there is always an expert at the counter to help with your selection, founders Robin Coe-Hutshing and her sister Jennifer Coe-Bakewell will be at the Bloomingdales location on June 17th and 18th from 11-7 pm to help you either pick your perfect fragrance from their offerings, custom blend one (or more) for you, or help select three for the trio. Call 212-705-2403 for an appointment.

You’ll want to check this out, and probably want the whole collection… I do.

Mémoire Liquide Bespoke Perfumery; 0.5 oz. Perfume Essence, $65; 2 oz. Eau de Parfum Spray, $75; Trio Set with 3 – .25 oz. bottles, $90; 12 oz. Crème de la Crème Body Lotion $40; 12 oz. Bain de Luxe Body Wash and Bubble Bath, $35; memoireliquide.com