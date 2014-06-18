Melt-Proof Makeup: Experts Share Their Favorite Sweat-Proof Beauty Essentials

Warm weather brings with it a tremendous amount of fun, an air of easy, breezy days that call for a relaxed approach to beauty. This means using products that are extremely low maintenance, that won’t move of melt off.

When we thought about the ultimate test of sweat-proof beauty, we couldn’t think of anything more rigorous than a power workout. This is why we reached out to some of our favorite beauty mavens and fitness instructors to get their melt-proof makeup must-haves, below.

Name: Aleah Stander

What She Does: Master Instructor, Flywheel Miami

Favorite Melt-Proof Makeup Essentials: “I love a good eyelash curler, and I live for BADgal Lash by Benefit. They sell a waterproof version of this, but I use the regular version and it doesn’t run when I teach. This combined with my eyelash curler makes my eyes pop! Also, Illusion Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free, which is a must if you’re going to be sweating. It’s very light but blends seamlessly with under eye concealer and it has SPF, which is a must for me in the Miami sun.”

MORE: Crazy (But Effective!) Hot Weather Beauty Hacks Every Girl Should Know

Name: Amber Katz

What She Does: Editor, Rouge 18

Favorite Melt-Proof Makeup Essentials: “Walking around New York from July through the end of August is like living in a jar of mayonnaise, humidity-wise, which means regularly scheduled makeup slides off your face. I rock one liner and one liner only when the mercury tops 80, and that is Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner, which yields a perfectly pigmented line that lasts and doesn’t transfer onto my socket, which happens to me constantly when I use literally anything else thanks to my oily eyelids. It looks as if I’m attempting (and failing) at some kind of Sharon Tate-era socket-line thing, but trust, that is not what I’m doing. (Also, be a seeing-eye dog of a friend and let a gal know when this is happening, please and thank you.) This stuff stays put, doesn’t require a sharpener and comes in several shades for when I tire of basic black.”

Name: Lindsay Buckley

What She Does: Instructor, SoulCycle, Los Angeles

Favorite Melt-Proof Makeup Essentials: “Benefit has a fantastic waterproof, big-lash mascara– it doesn’t smear or get in your eyes! Also, for some facial coverage, Youngblood Mineral Makeup is my favorite. A little powder and a sweep of bronzer give me the look I’m going for without clogging my pores, and stays fresh throughout class.”

MORE: The Best Waterproof Mascaras for Summer

Name: Jessica C. Andrews

What She Does: Editor, Glamazons

Favorite Melt-Proof Makeup Essentials: “I don’t tend to wear eyeshadow in the summer, but when I do, I go for cream over powder. NARS Cream Eyeshadow is a favorite. They’re gorgeous, they stay put, and they look gorgeous on my skin tone. Also, I always keep Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets on deck. I tend to sweat a lot (yuck, especially on the subway) and they help freshen me up without messing up my makeup.”

Name: Sydney Miller

What She Does: Instructor, SoulCycle, New York City

Favorite Melt-Proof Makeup Essentials: “I wear Chanel Style Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner so even if I teach three classes in a day, it won’t come off. I put it on in the morning and never have to reapply or fix it during the day.”