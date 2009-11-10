Melt It Off

One thing I openly admit is that I can be impatient, especially when it comes to taking my makeup off. I am religious about the process but I like it to wash off it a flash so I can begin my nightly face cream ritual, which is a soothing process for me.

I know I may be weird, but I’m a beauty product dork and going through my steps of serums and creams at night makes me happy, the taking off the makeup part, not so much. That is why I am singing to the mountaintops about the new Rodial A-List Cleanser.

This stuff melts off makeup in an instant; it’s kind of crazy actually how well it works. I was really blown away the first time I used it. You simply massage on a pump of this slippery gel-like formula and then wipe it away with a damp warm muslin cloth, cotton square or washcloth. I tried it washing it off with just water and it worked perfectly that way, too.

I have a magnifying mirror that I always look into after testing a new cleanser and almost always there is residue left behind. When I use this cleanser, not a speck was left on my skin. It was magically clean. Another bonus is that it contains Pomegranate Ellagic Tannin, which boasts natural anti-aging, firming and collagen boosting properties, so your skin is cleansed and infused with good stuff at the same time.

Rodial A-List Cleanser also helps fade age spots and hyperpigmentation, which has been the bane of my existence for years. So for me, this stuff is totally worth the sticker shock of $59. A great way to make this product last and get more bang for your buck is to cleanse your face with your normal cleaner and just use a hint of this special sauce to erase stubborn eye makeup. You can find it at spacenk.com.