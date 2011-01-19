Mellencamp Files For Divorce, Elaine Irwin Still Looks Hot

Elaine Irwin, the recent ex of John Mellencamp, made her first public appearance since their split on Sunday, showing up at a Golden Globes after party looking pretty damn hot. Mellencamp made the separation official by filing for divorce from Irwin last Friday (the 14th) in Nashville, Ind. Irwin, an Almay Brand Ambassador and model was clearly showing Meg Ryan why John originally couldn’t resist her after meeting on a cover shoot for his album, Whenever We Wanted.

Sporting a bronze smoky eye and glossy bronze lip color, she used Almay Ideal Lipstick in Bronze as well as Almay’s Intense i-Color Smoky-i Kits for blue eyes to achieve the look. Adding just a hint of bronzer on the cheeks, Irwin complimented her Marchesa dress with a gorgeous sunkissed glow and effortless half-up hairstyle.

We’ll see if Mellencamp comes crawling back now…

