Our Fave Bridesmaid Turned Fashion Designer

Real Melissa McCarthy fans first fell in love with the comedienne when she played the lovable Sookie on Gilmore Girls.

After stealing even more hearts with her hilarious roles in this year’s box office hit, Bridesmaids, and as the star of Mike & Molly, it seems as though there’s nothing she can’t do.

And now, the 42-year-old actress announced that she is about to launch plus-size clothing line.

“‘Trying to find stuff that’s still fashion-forward in my size is damn near impossible,’” she says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “‘It’s either for like a 98-year-old woman or a 14-year-old hooker, and there is nothing in the middle.’”

McCarthy teamed up with couture dress designer Daniella Pearl for the collection which is set to hit retail stores in the future. And although it might seem like a stretch from her acting and comedy roots, as a teen McCarthy actually aspired to become a fashion designer. Not to mention, one of her close friends growing up was none other than famed shoe designer, Brian Atwood.

Looks like this is turning out to be one hot year for the comedienne-slash-fashionista, and we couldn’t be more excited for her success!

