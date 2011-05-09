Melanie Laurent Chosen As New Face Of Dior Fragrance

Melanie Laurent, best known for her award-winning role in Inglourious Basterds (and set to host the opening ceremony of Cannes this year, in vintage Dior) was just announced as the new face of Dior Hypnotic Poison, which was previously fronted by actress Monica Bellucci.

Laurent, a French actress, director, singer and writer can also be spotted sitting pretty in the front rows during Paris Fashion Week, so we’re sure that the ad campaign will be, shall we say, glorious.

As of right now the news is that the campaigns will only be seen in Europe, but we can hope. Laurent will be joining fellow French actress Marion Cotillard as a spokesmodel for the luxury brand.