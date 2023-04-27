Meghan Markle’s Sleek New Hairstyle Is Making Waves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is known not only for her philanthropic efforts but also for her impeccable sense of style, which includes her stunning locks. Since her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, the world has been captivated by Markle’s hair, for better or for worse. From her signature messy bun to loose waves and sleek updos, she’s more than proven she is not afraid to experiment with her hair and pull off every single look.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in support of her friend Misan Harriman, a photographer delivering a TED Talk. She looked stunning in a blush pink Brandon Maxwell dress, dewy blush and glossy lips. Her hair was long and straighter than we’ve ever seen, while subtle layers and maybe even a richer brown hue (though that might be the light.) It’s giving ’90s Jennifer Aniston in the best way possible.

“The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg,” Harriman wrote on Instagram, sharing a snap of the video — and Markle’s hair.

Without making any major changes, Markle still makes waves with her hairstyles, someones probably more than she’d like to. Some outlets have reported her sleek, straight hair as a “copy” of Kate Middleton, which is really silly and pretty offensive. Both women have their own looks and can change them up as they see fit.

One of Markle’s most memorable hairstyles was her wedding day look, which featured a chic, low bun with a middle parting and face-framing tendrils. This elegant and sophisticated style perfectly complemented her Givenchy wedding gown, and the whole look was widely praised by fashion critics and fans alike. And she doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.