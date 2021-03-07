Fans Think Meghan Markle’s Eyeliner Is Reminiscent Of Princess Diana’s Makeup

Sunday night is basically the Super Bowl for Royal fans. It’s when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah airs, an event that’s sure to shake things up. When the first clip aired earlier this week, it was actually Meghan Markle’s eyeliner that resembles Princess Diana’s that has everyone talking. In a 1995 BBC Panorama interview, Diana wore bold black eyeliner and we have to say, Markle’s looks a lot like it.

The Duchess usually keeps her makeup pretty understated for public appearances, which is one reason this look caught so much attention. She’s wearing black kohl eyeliner along the entire waterline, something we haven’t seen her do. The same black color is on the upper lashline, making her whole vibe more dramatic. Of course, she looks beautiful but she always does.

It’s either a not-so-subtle nod to Princess Diana or entirely a coincidence. She is also wearing Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet so maybe fans are onto something.

It’s safe to say the Palace is not happy about Markle speaking her truth during this interview. “I don’t know how they could expect after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there’s an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she says to Oprah. Markle and Prince Harry are taking control over their own narrative in this interview, which is what Diana also did in 1995.

Not only is it possible that the Duchess of Sussex is giving a nod to Diana’s explosive interview, but she also could be starting a major 2021 trend. It hasn’t been since the late ’90s we’ve seen such dark eyeliner fulling lining the eyes. This just might seriously take off. In fact, you might have some photos from middle school where you tried to recreate the look. (Just me?)

Watch the entire Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday, March 7.