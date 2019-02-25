Meghan Markle Got A Henna Tattoo & Its Meaning Will Melt Your Heart

Royal momma-to-be Meghan Markle is inching closer to her due date and celebrations for the bundle of joy are in full swing. And if her star-studded baby shower bash in New York City was a glimpse into what’s to come, we know the soirees are only getting bigger and better from here. And while the busyness of preparing for a baby can be a full day’s work, the royal duties must go on. During a recent stop to Morocco during the royal tour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited a girls-only boarding school where she received a henna tattoo in celebration of her pregnancy.

Before you lose your cool about henna and the health of the baby, Markle’s brown ink is natural henna sourced from plants and it doesn’t contain extra chemicals, making it safe for expectant mothers. As for the henna itself, the design is simple, but it’s so gorgeous. A trio of flowers starts on her back of her forearm and cascade down to her hand and with ornate details down her index finger.

And this isn’t the first time a royal received henna while expecting. Kate Middleton also sported a henna design similar to Markle’s on a trip to England while carrying Prince Louis.

According to People, the henna tattoo is a celebration of Markle’s pregnancy and symbolizes good luck to the mom-to-be. “It’s for when we have a big party,” says Khadeja Okkattou, one of the housemothers at the boarding school. “Now she is pregnant we do the henna to keep her happy with the baby. For good luck.”

As for what’s next for the soon-to-be parents? Perhaps a babymoon to a secluded island or a sneak-peek at their potential baby name list. Either way, we’re counting down the days until the very first British-American bundle of joy makes his/her appearance in the world.