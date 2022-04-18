Meghan Markle’s New ‘Sunkissed Brunette Hair’ Is Officially the Color of the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been hearing about the “expensive brunette” hair color trend for months now. But this is one of the first times we’ve seen it in action on a star as big as Meghan Markle. And it’s good. Markle’s hair color features the perfect natural-looking dimension brunettes are craving this season. The blend is by SoCal colorist Kadi Lee who posted on Instagram calling it “golden, sun-kissed brunette.”

Lee is known for her stellar balayage, color correction, color changes for movies and organic hair color. Her celebrity clients include Julia Roberts, Diane Von Furstenberg and Danica Patrick — to name a few. Markle’s shade is taking the Internet by storm as fans continue to comment on how gorgeous it is. (We couldn’t agree more.) We got a look at the luxe hue when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Easter on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Markle’s hair has that shiny, subtle multi-dimensional look brunettes want are dying over. “Expensive brunette is all about a luxe feel, focusing on dimension, shine and hair health,” hairstylist and Tangle Teezer ambassador Liam Curran previously told STYLECASTER. “It gives the client the chance to create a hair color that’s bespoke to their needs.” He sees that clients now want low-maintenance color that looks expensive. It’s not about the price. So, what exactly does expensive mean in this case? Well, it’s all about the natural-looking blend of colors.

“For years blondes have experienced beautiful blends of light tones and now brunettes want the same experience,” he continued. “Mixing numerous different shades and finishing with luxe toners not only inject beautiful colors but add beautiful shine too.” What does this mean for the chunky highlights Y2K fans love so much? Well, it’s all about options and we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot of blends closer to Markle’s in the coming months.