20 Beauty Products Meghan Markle Swears By for a Princess-Like Glow

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Meghan Markle has transformed overnight from a semi-known television actress to a world-famous duchess-to-be whose wedding will be broadcast in millions of homes across the globe. But details about her personal life aren’t the only thing that Markle is making headlines for these days.

As with the princesses and duchesses before her, Markle’s beauty tips—from the skin-care products she uses for a princess-like glow to the hair-care items she swears by for glossy locks—are also sought after. To make your Markle-inspired beauty run a little easier, we rounded up 20 beauty products the duchess-to-be has admitted that she can’t live without. Find out how Prince Harry’s fiancée gets ready, ahead.