Meghan Markle Went Out of Her Comfort Zone With Bold Purple Eyeliner

Last week, Meghan Markle (and that guy Prince Harry) made their first red-carpet appearance in more than a year at the Annual Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. No doubt, gasps were heard as the duo looked stunning head to toe. Markle’s eye makeup stood out as it was a bit of a departure from her usual natural glam. Of course, she still looked naturally beautiful but makeup artist Daniel Martin got creative with her eyeliner color and it looks incredible.

Martin told Allure he was excited to introduce The Dutchess to new BIPOC-, women-, and LGBTQ+-owned brands. Of course, since he’s the Global Director of Artistry & Education at Tatcha, he prepped her face with the brand’s skincare. But you came here for that purple eyeliner color, right? “I’ve always loved purple and red together — that combination to me is beautiful, so I wanted to play on that but still give you that shaping without it being too deep,” Martin told the magazine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To get that purple shade, he used the Danessa Myricks Lightwork Palette Volume III palette ($125 at Sephora) with a wet detail brush. Danessa Myricks is a Black self-taught makeup artist who worked in product development for brands such as Kiss and Benefit Cosmetics. Her Danessa Myricks Beauty features high-performing (and fun!) products for all skin tones, genders and ages. You’re going to want to keep an eye on it.

Martin finished Markle’s eyes with Byredo Waterproof Mascara ($45 at Nordstrom). And that perfect pink lip? It’s Olivia Palermo Beauty Matte Lipstick in Rosebud ($38 at Net-a-Porter). Gorgeous.