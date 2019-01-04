Meghan Markle’s Facialist Swears By These Pantry Ingredients For Radiant Skin

It’s rather naive of us to assume our favorite celebrities were born with flawless skin. If we asked any number of notable stars how they care for their skin, it’s likely to get pricey, really fast. After all, they have access to top-notch skin pros and can afford the $500 facial cream without missing a rent payment. Which makes it all the more endearing when the same hands that perfect the complexions of celebrities share a skin care tip or trick we can actually afford.

Thanks to Meghan Markle’s facialist, Nichola Joss, we can step into the New Year with radiant skin and extra coins in our pockets using some highly effective DIY face masks. The best part is, you’re likely to have most of these ingredients already stashed away in your pantry.

Joss is no stranger to perfecting complexions. She’s worked with countless celebrities like Gwenyth Paltrow, Margot Robbie and Priyanka Chopra so we know her skin recommendations can work on a variety of skin types. “At-home face masks are amazing, and I fully endorse them,” Joss told Refinery29. “They’re easy, free, and you have full control of the ingredients you’re putting on your skin—which is why most of my clients love them.”

And we sure love them, too. Keep scrolling to see what kitchen ingredients Joss recommends mixing together for a supple, radiant, hydrated and bright complexion.

Coconut Oil

Everyone loves coconut oil. It seems to be a fix-all, cure-all, hydrate-all ingredient that is always stocked in your cabinet. Joss believes this moisturizer is a great start to any DIY-mask and mixes well with other ingredients to create a paste-like consistency. Not to mention, if you have any leftovers you can use it to sauté your veggies.

Tumeric

Tumeric has been a shining ingredient in the skincare world in the last few years. Known for its inflammatory properties, this bright-colored spice can really soothe and calm irritated skin. Joss mixes this with coconut oil to brighten and hydrate the skin.

Oats

This breakfast-staple has a lot more benefits than filling our bellies first thing in the morning. “Oats act as a gentle physical exfoliant and work wonders on the skin when blended with a liquefied base like coconut oil or honey,” says Joss. But don’t cook your oats before adding them to your DIY mask. The raw form is exactly what you need to slough off dead skin.

Honey

Sweeten up your facial mask with this spoonful of this natural ingredient. Joss mixes honey with oats to soothe and exfoliate your complexion.

Egg Whites

Nearly everyone has a carton of eggs in their fridge, but did you know good skincare lies right inside these little shells? You’ve seen it in K-beauty products and for good reason. “Egg whites help with brightening the skin,” Joss suggests. Crack these open and separate your whites and scramble the yolks for your breakfast.

