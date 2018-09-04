How Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Uses Aquaphor to Highlight Her Face

Meghan Markle is known for her beauty secrets, but her makeup artist’s hack to use Aquaphor as highlighter is one we weren’t expecting. In an interview with E! News, the Duchess of Sussex’s makeup artist Daniel Martin (yes—the MUA who was responsible for her drop-dead gorgeous wedding makeup in May) revealed that he uses the $5 drugstore balm to highlight, and here’s exactly how he does it.

Martin explained that he often uses skin-care products to highlight. As for Aquaphor specifically, Martin would dab the product on the high points of the face of high clients, giving them an all-over glow. “A lot of my highlighting is done with skin care,” Martin said. “Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor. Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face.”

It makes sense that Martin would use Aquaphor as highlight. As Honest Beauty’s Creative Color Consultant, Martin also swears by the brand’s all-purpose Magic Balm, which he lays over his favorite highlight to intensify the effect. “I don’t use a highlighter product per se, but if I do, I’ll lay it down with Dior—they came out with incredible highlighting palette—and what I’ll do is I’ll take the Honest Beauty Balm and lay it on top of it,” Martin said. “It intensifies the highlight, but because of the texture of the magic balm it gives you that luminosity like you just applied moisturizer.”

Who knew Markle’s royal glow came from the drugstore?