Megan Thee Stallion’s Beauty Deal Just Made It Officially a Hot Girl Summer

Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro. Revlon’s group of brand ambassadors is nothing short of epic. Now, Megan Thee Stallion joins as the new face of Revlon, a beauty gig that feels overdue. “I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” Megan said in a statement. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

The quadruple thread (seriously, she’s even writing screenplays now), is having a banner year and she’s not slowing down. In fact, Megan about to drop her new song with Cardi B, but in the meantime, she’ll just casually announce a major Revlon deal. “We definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited to for all of y’all to live bold with me,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the first promotional image.

Putting aside the music for a second, which is not easy to do, Megan is known for her makeup skills. It’s not something all brand ambassadors have. When Revlon teased the partnership, fans knew right away it was Megan just by the flawless cut crease. She even did her own makeup for this promo shot.

“Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights,” said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President, in a statement. “When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”

We don’t have to wait long to see what kind of magic this partnership brings. Megan will begin appearing across Revlon media platforms starting this month.