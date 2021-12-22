This Drugstore Moisturizer Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Secret Weapon to Keeping Her Skin Fresh ‘All Day Long’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Staying inside protecting ourselves from the cold weather (and germs) is not the most ideal plan for the holidays, but don’t get it twisted: We’re still trying to have a Hot Girl Winter. And a big part of having a successful Hot Girl Winter is keeping our skin soft and moisturized. We listen to everything Megan Thee Stallion has to say, but when she reveals her secret to healthy skin, we take serious notes.

Enter: Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment. We can never have too much Aquaphor in our lives, as the brand makes some of the simplest yet most effective skin and body products. They’re also very affordable and can be found at any of the drugstores near you.

Raving about the ointment in a video for Harper’s BAZAAR, Megan Thee Stallion says, “It literally keeps me moisturized until the next day, all day long. Hotties, go get this.” In the video, you can see her rubbing the thick formula all over her arms, but she says she likes to keep her entire body moisturized with this product. For application, she adds, “You probably only need to use this one time and then you’re good for a week. I’m not even joking.”

The Healing Ointment is a multitasking hero product that’ll save your skin in a bunch of different situations. We can confidently say that because the formula can go on your lips, hands, feet, minor cuts, fresh tattoos and pretty much everywhere else on your body. For $10, that’s a total steal.

So, whether it’s the winter breeze, frequent hand washing or naturally dry skin, the Healing Ointment has your back (quite literally).

How this goop manages to tackle all your dry patches and cracked skin is simple. According to the brand, it’s made of 41 percent petrolatum (petroleum jelly), in order to build a barrier that lets fluid and oxygen pass through freely. However, the barrier is also designed to retain your skin’s own moisture, allowing dryness or cuts to heal. These nourishing benefits can be attributed to two superstar ingredients, glycerin and panthenol.

With a 4.8-star rating and over 16,000 perfect ratings, Megan Thee Stallion is clearly not the only hot girl who’s obsessed with this product.

“I am never without Aquaphor. I use it every day on my lips, nose and other places. It is truly a great healing ointment,” wrote one shopper.

“I just keep this around for a number of things,” wrote another shopper who gave the product a perfect score. “I use it on the bottoms of my feet, for cuticles and on my lips in the winter. I also use it all over my hands from time to time. Great for small cuts and scrapes too. It’s kind of an all-in-one. Well worth it. I bought this large size but in the past I got the smaller ones to keep in my bag and also at work.”

That’s a wrap for this Hot Girl Meg-approved healing ointment. A single tube can help solve all your skin problems and set your Hot Girl Winter in motion. Especially since we’re entering the colder months, you’ll seriously want to stock up.