Megan Fox Uses This Face Serum-Sunscreen Combo With Blue Light Protection to Keep Her Skin Glowing

Rule number one of good skincare: Always apply sunscreen. It’s the best and easiest way to keep your skin healthy and youthful-looking. If you’re not already using an SPF every day or aren’t a fan of the way it feels on, Megan Fox just wore a face serum that does triple duty: It hydrates your skin, provides ample sun protection and protects against blue light.

We’re always down for a multitasking beauty product that’s also backed by a celeb, so we were excited to find that Megan loves Rodial’s SPF 50 Drops. The serum provides broad-spectrum protection from the sun and blue light while also moisturizing and nourishing the skin.

In an Instagram post from the brand, you can see Megan’s face glowing so bright. We’d be pressed to find more radiant and flawless skin. It’s not surprising that the actress loves Rodial because fellow A-listers Jessica Alba and Lily James are huge fans, too.

It’s already hard enough to find a sunscreen that doesn’t leave your skin caked in grease, so this celeb-loved product is a gem.

After all, the key to flawless makeup is the skincare underneath. To get beautiful skin like Megan’s and prevent sun damage, give Rodial’s SPF 50 Drops a go. We’re sure your skin will look and feel all the better for it.

The skincare ingredients in this formula are nothing short of amazing, especially since they’re packed into an SPF product. Butterfly bush, a flower that’s rich in strengthening peptides, soothes, firms and protects against free radical damage. The product also contains powerhouse ingredients hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Together, they hydrate and nourish the skin so that it’s not left feeling dull and dry. It also features blue light filter technology, which is important for combating visible signs of aging.

Make sure you apply the SPF 50 Drops as the final step in your skincare routine. It creates the perfect base for your makeup, so layer on all the products you want afterward. Just be sure to let the serum absorb into your skin before starting your makeup look, and keep applying it every single morning before you head out of the house.

Megan also uses the brand’s Dragon’s Blood Sculpting Gel to moisturize her face before applying the SPF 50 Drops. The gel includes Rodial’s dragon’s blood complex, which is sap from a Croton Lechleri tree. This special ingredient keeps your skin smooth, firm and bouncy. It’s no wonder why Megan’s face looks so lifted and flawless all the time.

On top of the SPF serum and sculpting gel, the actress also applies the Banana Low Lighter. It’s a complexion enhancer that conceals, contours and brightens skin. Dab it under your eyes to get rid of dark circles or swipe some on your cheekbones to catch the light. The result? A dewy glow for the prettiest minimal makeup look.