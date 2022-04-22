Megan Fox’s Hot Pink Hair Is Completely Unexpected

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen Megan Fox try baby bangs and wet-looking curls, a silver wig, shorter styles and ultra-long hair. But Fox’s pink hair surprised everyone. The actor appeared with hot pink hair in the trailer for “Good Mourning,” a stoner comedy starring her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The star-studden film also features Becky G, Dove Cameron and Pete Davidson. Yeah, we can’t wait for this either.

Kelly plays a movie star broken up with over text by Becky G‘s character. Fox comes to save the day with her bright pink hair with edgy dark roots, matching pink lipstick and sexy black ‘fit. Of course, Fox is playing a character but we still get why they went with a brighter, bolder pink instead of a pastel hue. It just wouldn’t fit right with the star. This shade looks great on her and we think she should try it again IRL — with wigs, of course. No one needs to bleach that much in 2022.

Now, if you do already have pretty light hair, we’re obsessed with color conditioners to get a temporary pink shade. These are often ultra-hydrating conditioners with semi-permanent pigments blended in. You can apply these right in the shower, leave them on for about 10 minutes and rinse out. Most options last about 2-20 shampoos depending on a variety of factors such as what shampoo you use and how light your hair is to begin with.

For a more magenta color like Fox’s character’s, try Celeb Luxury Intense Color Depositing Colorditioner in Magenta ($40 at Amazon ) and for a more pastel pink go for OVertone Haircare Semi-Permanent Color Depositing Conditioner in Rose Gold ($32 at Amazon ). Those with dark hair don’t need to feel totally left out. Overtone also has a really pretty Rose Gold for Brown Hair option ($32 at Amazon ).