I Don’t Know If Megan Fox’s Bangs Are Real But I Love Them

If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and thought, should I get bangs? The answer just might be yes because celebrities are hopping on the bang train left and right and looking amazing doing it. If you’ve been trying not to cut your bangs, we’re sorry to give you so much cute inspiration for your next chop. Megan Fox is the latest star to try bangs and although they might be clip-ins, they look incredible on her — and very real.

Fox’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a photo of his client’s new hair on Instagram. It shows Fox with a sky-high bun and thick bangs that are slightly side-swept. Wavy pieces are falling down around her face. It looks natural and effortless even though the style probably took hours to perfect. Makeup artist Jenna Kristina is responsible for the gorgeous blue eyeshadow that makes Fox’s eyes pop, and she’s styled by Maeve Reilly. Finally, Fox’s long pink nails were created by artist Brittney Boyce.

Fox has played around with bangs before. She wore faux mico-bangs to the 2021 Met Gala. Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons said the look was inspired by pin-up icon Bettie Page. “I have been wanting to do a pin-up reference on Megan forever so when I saw this dress I immediately thought the hair should be off of her face and sleek,” he wrote on Instagram. “So to incorporate the pin-up vibe I decided to add a modern super blunt fringe inspired by Bettie Page’s iconic fringe.”

The actor isn’t the only one trying out bangs. Sydney Sweeny recently debuted piece-y bangs at the 2022 Academy Awards, also with her hair in a sleek updo. That’s what’s so nice about bangs. You can throw your hair in a pretty simple style and when you add bangs, it becomes show-stopping. These stars’ sure did.